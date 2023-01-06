Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Fun in the Black Hills

It's the second of a three-game series at Rapid City. It's the 4th of 10 meetings this season between the clubs. Utah split a 2-game set at Maverik Center in the first weekend of the season.

Cameron Wright leads all Grizzlies forwards with 21 points (5 goals, 16 assists) this season. In 5 home games in the month of December the Grizzlies had an average attendance of 5,605.

Games This Week

Thursday, January 5, 2023 - Utah 2 Rapid City 5 - Cameron Wright had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tarun Fizer had 2 assists. Trent Miner saved 36 of 41. Rory Kerins had 2 goals. Ilya Nikolaev and Matt Marcinew each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Rapid City outshot Utah 41 to 31.

Friday, January 6, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

Saturday, January 7, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

All times mountain.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 25 for 106 on the power play over the last 23 games. Utah is 5-3 in one goal games. Utah is 8-3 when scoring first. Utah has scored 31 goals in the second periods this season. Utah is 4-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 8-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-0 in overtime this season.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 29 games this season: Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe. Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (12): Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (2): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Nickelodeon and Sensory Friendly Day. Come out and see our "SpongeBob SquarePants" themed jerseys for Nickelodeon Day! The sound will also be turned down for Sensory Friendly Day. Bring the whole family for some Nickelodeon themed hockey action!

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

The Grizzlies will have 4 home games in the month of January. Next home game will be on January 16 vs Idaho at 3:10 pm on Martin Luther King Day. The Grizz will host Rapid City for a 3-game series on January 25, 27-28. Face-off all 3 nights in that set will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 11-18

Home record: 5-8

Road record: 6-10

Win percentage: .379

Streak: Lost 6

Standings Points: 22

Last 10: 2-8

Goals per game: 2.59 (26th) Goals for: 75

Goals against per game: 3.62 (23rd) Goals Against: 105

Shots per game: 28.59 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.24 (24th)

Power Play: 27 for 135 - 20.0 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 94 for 119- 79.0 % (18th)

Penalty Minutes: 400. 13.79 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 2. Utah had 2 shorthanded goals on Dec. 17 vs Kansas City.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 8-3.

Opposition Scores First: 3-15.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-3.

SCORING 1st 2ND 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 19 32 22 2 75

Opposition 33 34 38 0 105

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Johnny Walker (9).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).

Points: Nielsen (24).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Walker (85)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (98).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (3)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (5)

Save %: Metcalf (.913).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (3.16)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Keaton Jameson, Cameron Wright (1)

Assist Streaks: Tarun Fizer, Jordan Martel, Wright (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: 0

Multiple Point games (2022-2023 Regular Season)

6: Andrew Nielsen

5: Cameron Wright

4: Dakota Raabe, Zach Tsekos

3: Tarun Fizer, Johnny Walker.

2: Victor Bartley, Ben Tardif.

1: Brandon Cutler, Keaton Jameson, Connor McDonald, James Shearer.

