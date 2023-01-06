Rabbits Top Jacksonville 5-2 for Second Win of Florida Road Trip
January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Goaltender David Hrenak's 25-save performance and Alex Ierullo's four-point night led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to to the Jacksonville Icemen 5-2 on Friday Night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
As they did on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, the Swamp Rabbits skated to a scoreless first period against the Icemen.
The deadlock was broken in the second period, as Tanner Eberle scored his 12th of the season at 2:16 to give Greenville the 1-0 lead. At 8:36, Jacksonville tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal from Christopher Brown. Later in the period, at 17:33, Carter Souch tipped Max Martin's shot into the net to regain the lead for Greenville. At 18:47, the Swamp Rabbits added insurance as Alex Ierullo scored his 15th of the season.
In the third, Josh McKechney scored his third of the season and second as a Swamp Rabbits 44 seconds in to put Greenville up 4-1. Zack Jordan gave Jacksonville life with a power-play goal at 9:13, before Ethan Somoza iced the game with his seventh of the season, an empty-net goal at 19:30.
Greenville goaltender David Hrenak stopped 25 of 27 Icemen shots on his way to his eighth victory of the season.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 17-8-7-0 while the Icemen fall to 18-11-1-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday afternoon for a 1:00 p.m. meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
