Indy's Power Play Scores Twice, Iowa Falls, 5-2

January 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Despite tallies from Clayton Phillips and Yuki Miura, the Indy Fuel used a run of three straight goals to take the lead for good and out last the Iowa Heartlanders, 5-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. Indy went 2-for-3 on the man up as part of their three-goal run, erasing a 1-0 deficit and establishing a multi-goal lead.

Iowa is set for a Saturday rematch against the Fuel at 7:05 p.m. on Mossy Oak Night, presented by DASH Auctions. Tickets are available by calling 319-569-PUCK or visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

Phillips scored on his first shift as a Heartlanders for his first professional goal at :44 of the first, the quickest Iowa has scored an opening goal this season. Justin Wells dipped it to the slot and Phillips slammed it with a slap shot. Tommy Parrottino got the secondary assist. Phillips scored five goals last season at Penn State University. The Heartlanders acquired him Tuesday from Savannah.

Indy replied at the 6:15 mark of the first on an even-strength goal from Cam Hillis. They then scored two power-plays goals in a :27 span in the opening 1:21 of the period. Luc Brown and Kale Howarth scored those goals to give Indy a 3-1 edge.

Yuki Miura halted the Fuel's run with his fifth of the season at the 17:57 mark of the second, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Justin Wells and Griff Jeszka set it up; Wells drove to the slot and received a pass from Jeszka. Next, Wells flung it to the right post and Miura dug away for the goal.

The Fuel received insurance from Spencer Watson on a net-front jab at 6:48 of the third, giving the Fuel a 4-2 lead, then scored an empty-net goal in the final three minutes to win (Chase Lang goal).

Corbin Kaczperski took the loss with 28 saves (4 GA). Cameron Gray won his first ECHL game, making 31 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.