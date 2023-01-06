Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen (7:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-8-7-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (18-10-1-0)

January 6, 2023 | 7:00 PM |Regular Season Game #32

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

Referees: Jake Jackson (16)

Linesmen: Davids Rozitiz (90), Cole Ruwe (42)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (1-0-2-0) Home: 1-0-2-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 1, 2022 - Greenville 5 vs Jacksonville 6 OT

Next Meeting:

January 7, 2023 - Greenville vs Jacksonville

All-Time Record:

(26-22-8)

QUICK BITS

GOT THEIR REVENGE:

Greenville's last trip, before Wednesday, to Hertz Arena was on May 2, 2022 when they fell 5-1 in Game 6 of the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs to the Florida Everblades. As they did in that game, Greenville struck first in Wednesday's contest, as Chase Zieky opened the scoring midway throught the second period. Ethan Somoza gave the Rabbits the 2-0 lead later in the second, but Joe Pendenza put the Everblades on the boar late in the period. The third opened with Florida scoring a second goal, before Tanner Eberle tucked his 11th of the season into the net. Ryan Bednard stopped 23 of 25 shots for his sixth win of the season.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

Brendan Harris. That's the man who caused nightmares for the Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, as the forward recorded a road hat-trick against the Rabbits and scored the final two regulation goals to force overtime. He heads a top line and a power-play unit that has caught the Swamp Rabbits in odd-man rushes and will look to find the likies of Luke Lynch and Christopher Brown. Tim Theocharidis is a skilled blue-liner who posted three assists in Sunday's win over the Rabbits and is not afraid to get agressive in the offensive zone. Theochardis and others like Victor Hadfield and Louka Henault get quick coverage from dropping forwards to allow the defernsmen to carry the puck low and generate a rotational offense.

STILL STREAKING:

Alex Ieullo's multi-point streak came to an end at five games on Wednesday night, as the forward recorded just a point in the win over Florida. Ieullo's point, the opening goal of the game, keep another of the winger's streaks in tact; four games with a goal. In his last four games, he has recorde five goals, including a pair of them in Sunday's loss at home to the Icemen. Ierullo's goal also continued his chase for the top scoring mark in the ECHL, as he now sits in fourth place with 38 points and also leads all league rookies in totals scoring.

MARTY MANIA:

Defenseman Max Martin saw his three-game goal streak come to an end of Wednesday, but recorded an assist in the win to extend his point streak to five games, tying his career high for consecutive games. The blue-liner has recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in his last five games which is 41% of his total scoring this season. Two of those five games have seen Martin record a goal and an assist, including Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

TANNER TURNS IT UP:

Tanner Eberle proved, once again, a valuable addition by the Rabbits this season, as the winger recorded the winning goal on Wednesday night. With nine points in his last eight games, Eberle has proven that his gritty style of play comes with an offensive threat. The former Iceman has a goal and an assist in two games against his former club.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Greenville and the Icemen rematch tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m., a game that was originally scheduled as a 7:00 p.m. start. Following the weekend in Florida, the Swamp Rabbits travel to Savannah on Wednesday before returning home for a pair of game next weekend.

