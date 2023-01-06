Alex Fortin & Kevin O'Neil Returned from Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alex Fortin has been reassigned by Hershey and forward Kevin O'Neil has been released from his professional tryout contract with the Bears. The pair originally joined Hershey on December 27th.

Fortin, 25, appeared in one game during his stint in Hershey after signing an AHL contract with the Bears on August 22nd. After being assigned to South Carolina on October 9th, Fortin tallied 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games with the Stingrays.

Over the course of his six-year professional career, the native of Blainville, QC has played across all professional levels of American hockey. Fortin appeared in 24 games for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks during the 2018-19 campaign, recording six points on three goals and three assists. The 6-foot, 183-pound forward suited up for 201 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, Colorado Eagles, and Laval Rockets where he amassed 62 points on 22 goals and 40 assists. Last season, Fortin recorded 13 points on seven goals and six assists in 12 contests with the Trois-Rivières Lions.

O'Neil, 24, is coming off his second PTO with Hershey where the forward appeared in two games and scored his first career AHL goal on December 31st against the Providence Bruins. O'Neil previously spent a week with the Bears from November 23 to December 1. This season, O'Neil has recorded 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists in 21 games with South Carolina.

The native of Latham, NY re-signed with the Stingrays this past summer after spending the final 10 games in South Carolina last year, posting 10 points on six goals and four assists.

