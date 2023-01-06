Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Lizard Kings, January 6, 2023

Jacksonville Icemen in their Jacksonville Lizard Kings uniforms

(Jacksonville Icemen)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Lizard Kings

January 6, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: Tonight the Jacksonville Icemen will take a step back into the past to the 1995-2000 era of ECHL Hockey and play as the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. Jacksonville opened the new year with a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Swamp Rabbits in Greenville on Sunday. Captain Christopher Brown netted the game-winner early into overtime. Jacksonville opens a four-game homestand this evening and is 10-1-1 in its last 12 games. Jacksonville trails the second place Swamp Rabbits by just two points in a very tight South Division standings. The Swamp Rabbits are 6-2-2-0 in their last ten games.

Series History: Jacksonville leads the season series 2-1-0 and the overall All-Time series by a mark of 25 wins to 21.

About the Lizard Kings: Forward Brendan Harris is coming off a six-point week, scoring four goals and two assists in three games play last week. Harris logged a hat trick on Sunday at Greenville....On Thursday, forward Ryan Lohin was reassigned to Jacksonville from AHL Hartford. In addition, newcomer Nick Isaacson is expected to make his Jacksonville debut this evening. Isaacson was acquired on Tuesday in a trade with Maine for future considerations.

About the Swamp Rabbits: It comes as no surprise that the top two scorers overall on Greenville also lead the team in scoring against Jacksonville this season. Forwards Alex Ierullo (38 pts) and Nikita Pavlychev (36 pts), each have recorded five points in three games against Jacksonville this season....A total of 21 of Greenville's 31 games have been decided by one goal.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, January 7, vs. Greenville, 1:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Weekend Continues!

Wednesday, January 11, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. $3 Beer & Wine specials!

