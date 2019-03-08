K-Wings Add Muskegon Native, Former Jr. K-Wing Trevor Boyd

March 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, have signed forward Trevor Boyd the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Boyd joins the K-Wings after wrapping up his college career at Adrian College (NCAA DIII). While with the Bulldogs the forward tallied 116 points (65g, 51a) in 114 games with a +67 rating. Prior to college Boyd played three seasons in the NAHL with the Austin Bruins, Soo Eagles, and the Kalamazoo Jr. K-Wings. The Muskegon, MI native appeared in 200 NAHL games, notching 95 points. The forward is expected to be available when the K-Wings play the Komets on Friday night and will wear number 27.

Kalamazoo begins a three-in-three weekend all at home on Friday night taking on the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.