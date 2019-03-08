McKenzie Returns from AHL's Bruins

DULUTH, GA. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that forward Brett McKenzie has been loaned to the team by the AHL's Providence Bruins.

McKenzie, 21, returns to Atlanta after playing in five contests for the AHL's P-Bruins. The Ottawa, ON native is ranked third on the Gladiators this season with 22 assists and 33 points in 46 games. The former Vancouver Canucks draft pick posted 224 points (101g, 123a) in 328 OHL games for North Bay and Owen Sound. McKenzie has joined the team in Estero, FL and is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Florida Everblades.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, March 13th against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:35 pm. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

