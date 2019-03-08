Riley and Sakellaropoulos Get Calls to AHL

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced a pair of roster moves in advance of this weekend's games. Forward Conor Riley has signed a PTO with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins while goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos signed a PTO with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Riley, 26, earns his second AHL call-up of the season after he appeared in a pair of games with the Binghamton Devils earlier this season. The Massena, NY native collected his first career AHL goal and was a plus-one during the stint.

With Adirondack, Riley has racked up 30 points (17g-13a) from 51 games played, ranking third on the Thunder in goals scored. The 6-foot-1 forward/defenseman combo skater's 82 PIMs sits just two behind Brian Ward's team-leading 84.

Sakellaropoulos, 24, is joining his third American League squad of the season after previous stints with the Utica Comets and Binghamton Devils. The Union College product has not appeared in a game at the AHL level yet this season.

For the Thunder, Sakellaropoulos has seen action in 31 games with a 19-6-3 record. His 19 wins (6th), 2.38 GAA (7th), and .919 save percentage (7th) all rank in the top-10 among ECHL goaltenders with at least 10 games played.

