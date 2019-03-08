Bushee, McDonald Have Multi-Point Nights as K-Wings Fall 3-2 in OT
March 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - A flurry of power play goals in the second period set the stage for overtime, as the K-Wings fell 3-2 to the Komets in the extra period on Friday night.
The K-Wing power play scored a pair of goals, giving them at least a goal in 12 of the last 13 games. Luke Sandler scored, pushing his scoring streak to three games. Fort Wayne took over sole possession of third place in the Central Division with the victory. Kyle Bushee (1g, 1a) and Chad McDonald (2a) each recorded multipoint nights for the K-Wings.
Fort Wayne opened up the scoring in the opening frame as Kyle Hope capitalized on bounced to score his first professional goal. Hope's shot ticked off a skate in front and past Ivan Kulbakov giving the Komets the 1-0 lead.
In the second it was the power plays that took center stage, combining for three goals. Kalamazoo got on the board first just under three minutes into the period. Kyle Bushee collected his own rebound, sending his second shot past Fucale to tie the game at 1-1. Fort Wayne retook the lead about 12 minutes later with a power play tally of their own. JC Campagna took a pass on the left side off a quick pass and wristed it to the back of the net, putting the Komets up 2-1. Late in the period the K-Wings got a power play tally from Luke Sandler to tie the game at 2-2. Kyle Bushee let a shot fly from the point that Sandler tipped in front, tying the game at 2-2 late in the second.
After a scoreless third period the teams headed to the overtime. Just under two minutes in the Komets took the extra point as Phelix Martineau netted his ninth goal of the season, sending the Komets home with the 3-2 victory.
Ivan Kulbakov stopped 30 of 33 shots in the loss, while Zach Fucale stopped 38 of 40 in the victory. Kalamazoo finished the night two-for-four on the man-advantage.
Kalamazoo in back in action tomorrow night hosting the Indy Fuel for Wizards, Wands, and Wings night.
