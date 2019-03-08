ECHL Transactions - March 8

March 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 8, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Conacher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Conor Riley, F loaned to Providence

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Springfield

Allen:

Add Malcolm Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Brett McKenzie, F assigned by Providence

Brampton:

Add Jake Ringuette, D signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Tommy Thompson, F activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Phelix Martineau, F assigned by Laval

Add Gregg Burmaster, F activated from reserve

Delete Oskari Halme, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Idaho:

Add Steve McParland, F returned from loan to San Diego

Delete Tanner Froese, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexander Dahl, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Jacksonville:

Add Christian Frey, G added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Jaillet, G placed on reserve

Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)

Delete Justin Woods, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Trevor Boyd, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Joyaux, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Cory Dunn, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Brady Ferguson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from reserve

Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Shane Eiserman, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Christian Horn, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Rapid City:

Add Dexter Dancs, F added to active roster (traded from Manchester)

Add Alex Rauter, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Harrington, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Stenerson, F suspended by team

Reading:

Add Jamie Phillips, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Corey Mackin, F signed ATO, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Chase Harrison, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Delete Greg Wolfe, F loaned to Cleveland

Tulsa:

Add Craig Pefley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Dane Birks, D activated from reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dillon Donnelly, D activated from reserve [3/7]

Delete Tyler Elbrecht, D placed on reserve [3/7]

Delete Mark MacMillan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1) [3/7]

