ECHL Transactions - March 8
March 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 8, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Conacher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Conor Riley, F loaned to Providence
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Springfield
Allen:
Add Malcolm Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Brett McKenzie, F assigned by Providence
Brampton:
Add Jake Ringuette, D signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Tommy Thompson, F activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Phelix Martineau, F assigned by Laval
Add Gregg Burmaster, F activated from reserve
Delete Oskari Halme, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Idaho:
Add Steve McParland, F returned from loan to San Diego
Delete Tanner Froese, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexander Dahl, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Jacksonville:
Add Christian Frey, G added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Jaillet, G placed on reserve
Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)
Delete Justin Woods, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Trevor Boyd, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Joyaux, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Lubin, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Cory Dunn, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Brady Ferguson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from reserve
Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Shane Eiserman, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Christian Horn, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Rapid City:
Add Dexter Dancs, F added to active roster (traded from Manchester)
Add Alex Rauter, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Harrington, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Stenerson, F suspended by team
Reading:
Add Jamie Phillips, G assigned by Charlotte
Add Corey Mackin, F signed ATO, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Chase Harrison, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Delete Greg Wolfe, F loaned to Cleveland
Tulsa:
Add Craig Pefley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Dane Birks, D activated from reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dillon Donnelly, D activated from reserve [3/7]
Delete Tyler Elbrecht, D placed on reserve [3/7]
Delete Mark MacMillan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1) [3/7]
