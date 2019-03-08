Solar Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Growlers, 5-1

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-21-4-0) opened their first-ever visit to Atlantic Canada with a 5-1 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers (39-16-4-0) on Friday night at Mile One Centre.

Mathieu Foget opened the scoring at 6:32 of the first period when Mitch Hults intercepted a Growlers clearing attempt along the right wing boards and found Chris LeBlanc in the slot, who dished the puck over to Foget at the right side of the net, allowing the rookie to bury his 17th of the season past Michael Garteig.

Scott Pooley tied the score at 1-1 at 11:49 with a power-play score as he buried a back-door feed from Marcus Power past Connor Ingram.

Newfoundland pulled ahead with another power-play goal in the second period, as Power beat Ingram at 13:39 to make it 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

The Growlers extended their lead to 3-1 at 14:20 when Brady Ferguson buried a shot from between the hash marks.

Pooley netted his second goal of the evening on the man advantage at 10:36 of the third period when he one-timed a shot from the left circle.

Ferguson capped the scoring at 19:31 with a redirected goal that came off a pass from Corey Dunn.

Ingram took the loss with a 37-save effort on 42 shots against; Garteig picked up the win for Newfoundland with 24 stops on 25 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Scott Pooley - NFL

2) Ryan Moore - NFL

3) Brady Ferguson - NFL

