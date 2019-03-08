Cyclones Comeback against Fuel in Weekend Opener

Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (41-10-4-3) collected a 4-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Friday night. Forwards Ben Johnson and Myles Powell, along with defensemen Eric Knodel and Devante Stephens netted the goals for the Cyclones.

After the Fuel took a 2-0 first period lead on goals from defenseman Zach Miskovic, and a shorthanded tally from defenseman Samuel Thibault, Cincinnati got on the board 7:32 into the second while shorthanded when forward Pascal Aquin sent a pass from the right corner to Johnson, and he rifled a shot in past Fuel goaltender Matt Tomkins to cut the Cincinnati deficit to 2-1.

The Cyclones were not done and evened up the game roughly six minutes later when forward Brady Vail found Knodel in the slot, and he blasted in a shot to tie the game, 2-2.

The 2-2 score held up throughout the remainder of the second period, and in the third the Cyclones took the lead 4:36 in when Powell took a pass from Schultz and rifled a shot in past Tomkins to go up, 3-2. Cincinnati and Indy exchanged scoring chances through the remainder of the frame, and with 13 seconds left, Stephens banked a shot from the defensive zone off the right side neutral zone boards and into the empty net to seal the Cyclones 4-2 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 24-20 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 18 in the win. The Cyclones head to Kansas City to take on the Mavericks. Face-off is scheduled for 5:05pm ET.

