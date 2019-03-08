Oilers Sign Ferris State Forward Craig Pefley

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced Thursday the signing of forward Craig Pefley out of Ferris State University.

In a separate transaction earlier in the week, Oilers forward Ryan Tesink was loaned to the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls, after posting 54 points (23g, 31a) in 58 games in Tulsa.

Pefley, 23, posted 41 points (13g, 28a) in 78 career games for the Bulldogs, including a mark of 15 points (5g, 10a) in 29 games as a senior in 2018-19. The Columbus, Mich. native, was a two-time winnerof the WCHA Player of the Week and a three-time selection on the WCHA All-Academic Team. Prior to attending Ferris State, Pefley played two junior seasons for the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League where he recorded 88 points (33g, 55a) in 122 games.

The Oilers have only one game on the schedule this week, a Saturday night trip to the Lone Star State for a matchup with the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.

