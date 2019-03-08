Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Newfoundland Growlers

VENUE: Mile One Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland

DATE: Friday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. EST

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (31-20-4-0) open a three-game road set against the Newfoundland Growlers (38-16-4-0). Orlando split a pair of games on home ice against Newfoundland in late November. Both teams own identical 7-2-1-0 records over their previous 10 games.

INGRAM TO START: Goaltender Connor Ingram will make his first start with the Solar Bears tonight against the Growlers. The second-year netminder had been leading the American Hockey League in shutouts with six, and had a sparkling 2.26 goals-against average and .922 save percentage while playing for the Syracuse Crunch this season. In three ECHL contests last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect went 2-0-1 with a 1.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960.

OLSON STILL RIDING POINT STREAK: Forward Trevor Olson enters tonight's game on an eight-game point streak, in which the rookie has tallied seven goals and five assists. He is two games away from matching Erik Bradford's record for the longest point streak by a Solar Bears rookie, set during a 10-game stretch from March 6-26, 2016.

LEBLANC RETURNS TO ACTION: After missing the previous nine games, Chris LeBlanc made his return to the lineup for the Solar Bears last Saturday against Florida. LeBlanc recorded five shots on goal, matching his previous season-high output. The forward scored two goals - including the game-winner - in Orlando's 6-5 overtime victory against the Growlers on Nov. 24.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their series with the Growlers at Mile One Centre on Saturday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

