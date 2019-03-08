Todd Mackin Named Next President of Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that Todd Mackin as the next President of the Rush organization. As previously announced, a reception will be held for Todd today at 5 p.m. MST in the BankWest Club Level of Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Mackin comes to the Rush after spending the last 8 seasons working in the front office of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. He began with the Mavericks back in the Central Hockey League days, originally brought in to revamp the corporate sales of the team as the Director of Corporate Sales, before his promotion to Vice President of Sales in 2016. Recently, Mackin has served as the Executive Vice President of the Mavericks organization.

"I sat up here a few months ago and introduced myself, and explained my goals and expectations for the future of our franchise," said Jeff Dickerson of Spire Sports + Entertainment. "Since my arrival to the ownership group, we took time to listen to fans, Season Ticket Holders, and Corporate Partners, and see where we could start in bringing this team to great heights. Todd was immediately identified as a top candidate for this position. Scott Mueller, my partner in this team's ownership group, has great connections in this league, and helped us begin this process. Todd has a great vision for where he'd like to see this team go, and what he'd like to accomplish, and cannot wait for him to get started here in Rapid City."

"I want to thank the ownership group of the Rush, Jeff Dickerson and Scott Mueller, for the opportunity to be a part of a first class organization in the Rush," Mackin said of his appointment as President of the Rush. "I also want to thank the Kansas City Mavericks organization for the last eight seasons of memories and friendship. With that being said, I can't express how excited I am to be in Rapid City. I'm ready to roll my sleeves up and get to work on making this organization a power house in the ECHL in all facets of operations. This arena used to be one of the toughest buildings to play in all of 'AA' hockey, and I look forward to restoring that pride for years to come, with the help of our front office, locker room, and passionate fan base and sponsors."

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Mackin began his foray into professional sports in the National Football League, where he worked for a decade in ticket sales, premium seating, and corporate partnerships. Before working in professional sports, he earned his bachelor's degree in Marketing and Finance at Northwest Missouri State University in 2001. Following his undergraduate studies, he earned his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2006. Todd is moving to Rapid City with his wife Lauren.

