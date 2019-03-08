Justin Faryna Named 10th Captain of the Rapid City Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today, prior to the rematch against the Utah Grizzlies, that Justin Faryna has been named the 10th Captain of the Rapid City Rush. Additionally, rookie forward Cedric Montminy has been named Assistant Captain for the remainder of the 2018-19 ECHL season.

Faryna came back to the Rush having last skated with the team in the 2014-15 ECHL season, the team's first in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League". This season in 22 games, Faryna has 10 points split between 5 goals and 5 assists.

"I can't tell you how emotional it was to name Justin as my Captain and Cedric as an Assistant. I couldn't be more proud of both of these well-deserving individuals," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault explained of his new Captains. "Starting with Justin, simply stated, he is all heart and soul. He gives 110% on every practice day, every shift, and every game. He is a confident leader that isn't afraid to be vocal in the locker room, and takes time to help the younger players in the locker room develop. With Riley now in Florida, Justin was the perfect Captain to take over the reins. I'm very proud of Justin, and thankful for everything he's done for myself and Coach Ferrara, for the team, and the community of Rapid City."

The 6'0", 195-pound forward spent the last three years in the EIHL in Europe playing for the Dundee Stars for a pair of seasons and the Cardiff Devils last year and at the start of this year. In his first year with Dundee, Faryna exploded for a career year with then-personal bests in every category, notching 23 goals, 31 assists, and 54 points in 50 games, while also racking up 151 PIM. He continued his success with Dundee the next season, adding another 41 points in 43 games (20g-20ast) before heading to Cardiff, where he added another 33 points in 50 games behind a career-high 25 goals. In addition to his career-high goal total last year, Faryna helped lead the Devils to Ehrhardt Conference Championship, EIHL Championship, and EIHL Playoff Championship last year, marking his first titles as a professional hockey player. In total in his three-plus seasons in Europe, he amassed 70 goals, 59 assists, and 129 points in 152 games. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Faryna has played in 170 games, and produced 29 goals, 30 assists, 59 points, and 306 PIM.

Montminy came to the Rush this summer as a free agent, coming from Europe to begin his North American professional career. In 48 games this season with the Rush, he actively leads the Rush with 12 goals on the year, and has 26 total points with 94 PIM.

"Regarding Cedric, I find it fitting that he is now my Assistant Captain, because he's this year's version of Josh Elmes from last season," Tetrault added regarding his rookie forward. "Cedric, like Josh, came in under the radar and earned everything he's received and accomplished this season through hard work and dedication. He blocks shots, defends his teammates, sacrifices his body for the team, and works relentlessly every day. I'm also thankful for his community involvement on behalf of the team, and couldn't think of anyone more deserving to wear that letter for the rest of the season."

The 5'11", 190-pound forward enjoyed his best professional season yet last year in Germany's third division with EHC Timmendorfer Strand 06, recording well over a point-per-game average with 23 goals, 36 assists, and 59 points in 43 games. A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Montminy played his first season pro in France in the third division with Chambery, and registered 17 goals, 21 assists, and 38 points in 18 games, along with an additional 9 points (7g-2ast) in 5 playoff games. He played 19 QMJHL games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in 2014-15, but spent the vast majority of his junior career in the QJAAAHL.

The Rush continue their six consecutive matchups against the Utah Grizzlies, with the second of three coming this week in Rapid City. Puck drop for game two tonight, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

