Mavs Complete Stunning Comeback in Allen, Win 9-3

ALLEN, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks overcame a 3-0 first period deficit Friday night at Allen Events Center in Allen, Texas, defeating the Allen Americans by the final score of 9-3. Mavericks forward Greg Betzold finished the night with two assists, giving him seven points on four goals and three assists in the last two games for Kansas City. Mavericks forward Loren Ulett scored his first career ECHL goal in the third period and the Mavericks ended up sweeping the two-game set in Allen that began on Wednesday with a 6-0 Mavericks win. The nine goals on the evening set the Mavericks single game high for team goals in a game.

The Americans jumped all over the Mavs in the first period. Jacob Doty netted the game's first goal just 33 seconds into regulation, getting an assist from Spencer Asuchak. They then doubled up the Mavericks with a goal from Dante Salituro just two and a half minutes later. Doty was given an assist on the goal. The Americans onslaught continued when Zach Pochiro added his name to the scoresheet, bringing the score to 3-0. Adam Miller and Braylon Shmyr assisted on the goal. The Mavericks narrowed the Americans early lead with a goal at the 15:42 mark of the first period on a beautiful feed from forward Rocco Carzo to Darian Dziurzynski for the goal. Carzo and David Dziurzynski were credited with assists on Darian's 24th goal of the season.

The Mavericks continued to mount their comeback early on in the second period, as Mike Panowyk swept the Mavericks second goal of the game into the net at the 2:16 mark of the second. Defenseman Brett Beauvais and Greg Betzold assisted on the goal. Jared VanWormer brought the Mavericks all the way back, tying the game with an unassisted goal at 9:25 of the second period. Defenseman Riley Sweeney gave the Mavericks the lead at 14:38 of the second period. Panowyk and defenseman Brayden Sherbinin assisted on the go-ahead goal.

Loren Ulett netted his first career ECHL goal 3:58 into the third period, giving the Mavericks a 5-3 lead. Joey Sides and Betzold assisted on Ulett's first goal of the season. The assist was Betzold's second of the game and his seventh point in the last two games. Corey Durocher continued the Mavericks dominance, netting the Mavericks sixth unanswered goal of the evening at the 11:31 mark of the final period, making it 6-3. Sweeney and Nate Widman assisted on the goal. Darian Dziurzynski put home his 25th goal of the season at the 15:24 mark of the third period. His brother David Dziurzynski got the lone assist on the goal. Joey Sides continued to pile on the goals, netting the Mavericks eighth goal of the season, setting the Mavericks single season high for team goals in a game. VanWormer assisted on the goal. Durocher tacked on his second goal of the evening to bring the final score to 9-3. Carzo assisted on the goal.

After allowing three goals in the first period, Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald finished the night with 29 saves on 32 shots by Allen en route to his 20th win of the season.

The Mavericks now return home for a Sunday, March 10 matinee against the Cincinnati Cyclones for Mavericks Racing Day with an appearance by NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart.

