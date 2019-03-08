Atlanta Gets Furgele from Maine in Exchange for Troock

DULUTH, GA. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that they have acquired defenseman John Furgele via trade from the Maine Mariners for forward Branden Troock.

Furgele, 26, is in his first season of pro hockey and registered 21 points (8g, 13a) in 51 games for Maine. The Glen Mills, PA native led the Mariners on plus/minus with a plus-seven rating and ranked second overall amongst defenders with his 21 points. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound blueliner posted 14 points in 38 games for Quinnipiac University and was named assistant captain of the Bobcats during the 2017-18 campaign. The undrafted rookie played two seasons at the University of New Hampshire, notching 23 points in 73 games, before transferring to Quinnipiac. Furgele will join the team during their Florida road trip and will wear number 11.

Troock, 25, has amassed 17 points (10g, 7a) in 20 games during an injury-plagued 2018-19 season. The fifth-year pro has totaled 80 points in 93 career ECHL games for the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and Atlanta Gladiators. The former Dallas Stars draft pick also has 119 games of AHL experience where he earned 37 points (13g, 24a).

