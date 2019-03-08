Growlers Tame the Solar Bears 5-1

The Newfoundland Growlers rock solid special teams propelled them to a 5-1 victory, freezing the Orlando Solar Bears Friday night at Mile One Centre.

Chris Foget opened the scoring 6:32 into the first period, one-timing a beautiful spin pass off the stick of Chris LeBlanc past Michael Garteig for a 1-0 Solar Bears lead. Scott Pooley tied the game just five seconds into a powerplay taking a perfect cross-crease dish from Marcus Power at 11:49 of the opening frame for his 25th of the season, for a 1-1 game after the opening 20.

Marcus Power finished off a tic-tac-toe play with 6:21 remaining in the second period giving the Growlers a 2-1 lead on a play Connor Ingram stood no chance on, becoming the third Growler to hit the 20-goal plateau this season. Brady Ferguson added another just 40 seconds later, also netting his 20th and becoming the fourth Growler to reach 20 goals for a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Mile One Centre erupted at the 3:21 mark of the third period when Alex Gudbranson dropped the gloves in a very lopsided tilt against Trevor Olson. Gudbranson was given a game misconduct on the play.

Scott Pooley extended the lead to 4-1 one-timing a cannon past Ingram for the third powerplay goal of the game with his team-leading 26th of the season.

Brady Ferguson netted his second of the night to add insult to injury with 28 seconds left, taking a perfect slap pass from Cory Dunn for his first pro point for a 5-1 final.

The Growlers powerplay was 3/4 on the night and the penalty kill was a perfect 4/4.

Quick Hits

The Growlers scored three powerplay goals in a game for the first time in franchise history

Cory Dunn made his professional debut wearing #25 and registered his first pro point with an assist on Ferguson's third period tally

The three stars were 3 - B. Ferguson (NFL), 2 - R. Moore (NFL) and 1 - S. Pooley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game homestand Saturday night with a rematch against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

