Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (21-35-4-2; 48 points) vs. Kansas City Mavericks (30-23-3-1; 64 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Kansas City Mavericks close out a two-game series tonight at Allen Event Center. The Americans were shut out in the last two meetings between the two clubs. The Americans are 1-8-0 against the Mavericks this season. Tonight, will be the final regular season matchup between the two teams.

Last Game against Kansas City:

Mason McDonald had a 30-save shutout as the Mavericks blanked the Americans by a 6-0 score. Greg Betzold scored four goals in the Kansas City rout. Lukas Hafner made the start for Allen and gave up six goals on 30 shots. Americans leading scorer Zach Pochiro missed Wednesday night's game due to illness. CJ Motte is out again tonight with an upper-body injury.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro leads the league with 32 goals.

Zach Pochiro leads Allen in scoring with 53 points (32 goals and 21 assists).

After having his six-game point streak snapped last Friday, Dante Salituro has been held without a point in four straight games.

Braylon Shmyr and Dante Salituro are tied for First Goals this season for Allen with three each.

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 12 power play goals.

Stepan Falkovsky was reassigned by Minnesota to Manchester on Thursday.

Zach Pochiro has scored in six straight games.

Adam Miller leads the league with three shootout winning goals.

Mavericks Notables:

Rocco Carzo leads Kansas City in points with 47.

Willie Raskob leads the Mavericks with 34 assists.

Jared VanWormer leads KC with 7 Power Play Goals.

David Dziurzynski leads Kansas City with 71 penalty minutes.

Mason McDonald has a record of 19-6-1-0 this season, with a 2.28 GAA.

Mason McDonald has four shutouts this season. Two have come against Allen.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are first in the league with 1,311 Penalty Minutes.

Allen is 11-16-1-0 at home this season.

Allen is 13-6-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

Kansas City is 21st in the ECHL with 737 Penalty Minutes

Kansas City is 8-14-2-1 on the road this season.

Kansas City is 5-3-1-1 in overtime this season.

Kansas City is 25-18-3-0 against the Mountain Division.

Americans Next Home Game:

Saturday, March 9th vs. Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

