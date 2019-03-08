Steve McParland Re-Joins Steelheads Prior to Tonight
March 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Steve McParland has returned to the team ahead of tonight's game following his release from a PTO by the San Diego Gulls (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Friday.
McParland, 28, appeared in one game with the AHL Gulls in his third AHL stint of the season and now has five games played in two separate call-ups, scoring one goal with six penalty minutes. The Schreiber, Ont., native has now played 12 games with two points in five loans to the AHL over the last two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward returns to the Steelheads leading the team in goals and scoring, boasting 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points through 53 games while also sitting second on the team in assists.
The Steelheads host the Wichita Thunder to open Pink in the Rink weekend tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.
Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2019
- Todd Mackin Named Next President of Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Riley and Sakellaropoulos Get Calls to AHL - Adirondack Thunder
- Steve McParland Re-Joins Steelheads Prior to Tonight - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - March 8 - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Ferris State Forward Craig Pefley - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Eye Playoff Spot Clinch, Host Gladiators on Friday - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Add Muskegon Native, Former Jr. K-Wing Trevor Boyd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- McKenzie Returns from AHL's Bruins - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta Gets Furgele from Maine in Exchange for Troock - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day: Three-Game Homestand Kicks off against Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steve McParland Re-Joins Steelheads Prior to Tonight
- Schempp Scores Twice, Steelheads Start Week with 4-1 Win over Wichita
- Steelheads Host "Pink in the Rinkâ? Jersey Auction for St. Luke's
- RELEASE -- Steve McParland Loaned to AHL San Diego Gulls
- Steelheads Acquire Will Merchant from Greenville, Naas Returns from Texas