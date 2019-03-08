Steve McParland Re-Joins Steelheads Prior to Tonight

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Steve McParland has returned to the team ahead of tonight's game following his release from a PTO by the San Diego Gulls (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Friday.

McParland, 28, appeared in one game with the AHL Gulls in his third AHL stint of the season and now has five games played in two separate call-ups, scoring one goal with six penalty minutes. The Schreiber, Ont., native has now played 12 games with two points in five loans to the AHL over the last two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward returns to the Steelheads leading the team in goals and scoring, boasting 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points through 53 games while also sitting second on the team in assists.

The Steelheads host the Wichita Thunder to open Pink in the Rink weekend tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

