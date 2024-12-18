K-Wings Acquire Luc Salem from Allen

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie forward Adam Tisdale has been traded to Allen in exchange for rookie defenseman Luc Salem.

Salem, 25, comes to the K-Wings with three assists and two penalty minutes in 16 games played for Indy this season. Allen acquired Salem Wednesday.

The Los Angeles, CA native appeared in two games for Utah last season as his professional debut after serving as captain at Saint Lawrence University, scoring three goals with five assists and 30 penalty minutes in 38 games in 2023-24. Overall in his collegiate career, the defenseman notched 18 goals, 37 assists and 86 penalty minutes in 128 games over four seasons (2020-24).

Tisdale, 25, heads to the Americans after scoring one goal with one assist in 11 games as a K-Wing.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.