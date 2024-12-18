Americans Open a Busy Week Starting Tonight against Wichita

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Ryan Gagnon (right) vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Ryan Gagnon (right) vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-10-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (13-10-2-0) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the first of three meetings this week between two teams. The Americans have lost six straight games.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

Ice Time: Manuel Acuna

On Ice Interview: Sara Farmer

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 12/20/24 vs. Wichita 7:10 PM CST

Power Play Woes: The Americans were blanked on the power play for the third game in a row going 0-for-2 on Sunday afternoon. The team entered the weekend with the fourth ranked power play in the ECHL but dropped to 10th overall after going 0-for-11 this past weekend. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals.

Streak at Six: The Americans dropped their sixth straight game on Sunday afternoon in Fort Wayne. It's the teams longest losing streak of the season. Allen was outscored 18-5 over the three-game series.

Jake Returns: The Americans traded Ryan Mahshie to the Worcester Railers on Monday for Colin Jacobs. Jacobs had 15 points in 39 games for Allen last year.

Swept in the Hoosier State: The Americans dropped the final game of the Indiana road trip losing to the Fort Wayne Komets in overtime 4-3 last Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals from Spencer Asuchak (8), and Robbie Baillargeon. Despite being outshot 15-9 in the opening period, the Americans owned a 2-0 lead after the first period. Fort Wayne cut the lead in half in the second period as Jack Dugan scored his first of the night, and fourth of the season. The Americans led 2-1 after two periods of play. Fort Wayne took their first lead of the game, scoring back-to-back goals one minute apart in the third period. First, Anthony Petruzzelli (8) at the 5:36 mark of the final frame to tie the game at 2-2. One minute later Jack Dugan (5) scored on the power play to give the Komets the lead 3-2. The score remained that way until 2:11 left in regulation when Mark Duarte found the back of the net for the sixth time this season to even the score at 3-3. Both teams collected a point as the Americans and Komets headed to overtime. It took Fort Wayne exactly 55 seconds to end the game as Jack Dugan scored on his third breakaway of the game netting a hat trick as Fort Wayne beat Allen 4-3.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-4-4

Away: 5-6-1

Overall: 7-9-4

Last 10: 2-5-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (14) Brayden Watts

Points: (22) Brayden Watts

+/-: (2) *Hudson Wilson

PIM's: (33) Artyom Kulakov

*In the AHL with Tucson

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 9-6-1-0

Away: 4-4-1-0

Overall: 13-10-2-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (13) Michal Stinil

Assists: (16) Peter Bates and Kobe Walker

Points: (28) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+14) Peter Bates

PIM's (28) Dillon Boucher

GROUP AND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.