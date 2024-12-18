Boscq Dangles Cincy for OT Winner, 3-2
December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Jules Boscq scored his first-ever overtime-winning goal and the Heartlanders galloped by the Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2, Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center. On the OT winner, Boscq bided his time at the right point, deked through a couple Cyclones and beat Vyacheslav Peksa (OTL, 19 saves) through the five hole at 2:16. Boscq has four goals this season, most by a Heartlanders defenseman.
The Heartlanders led by two entering the third before the Cyclones scored twice in a 1:21 span to tie it and force the extra session. Those were the only two Cincinnati could muster on William Rousseau, who won his fourth straight game with 22 saves.
Jonny Sorenson opened the scoring on a looping shot from the center of the blue line, giving Iowa a 1-0 advantage at 3:58 of the first. Yuki Miura created a net-front screen, allowing Sorenson to slither in his fourth of the season. Louka Henault and Will Calverley assisted.
Miura's fourth of the season extended Iowa's lead to two at 9:06 of the second. Nico Blachman started the play after exiting the penalty box, nudging it to the slot. Sorenson whirled it wide, but it took a Heartlanders-friendly bounce to Miura and he slung it from the bottom of the right circle and in.
Cincinnati scored twice in a 1:21 span in the third to tie it at two.
Iowa is on the road Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington. The Heartlanders return home for Christmas in Coralville Night on Sat., Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington.
