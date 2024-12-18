Sinclair Shines, Bison End Losing Skid

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Fishers, Ind. - Goaltender Mark Sinclair stopped 26 shots as the Bloomington Bison snapped their losing streak with a 3-1 victory against the Indy Fuel on Wednesday night at Fishers Event Center.

The teams skated through a scoreless first period that only saw one infraction against the Bison. Each team fired five shots on net.

Thomas Stewart opened the scoring at 4:02 of the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle. His second of the season came from Ryan Siedem. With just 25 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Blake McLaughlin tallied a power play goal on a back door shot. His sixth of the season came from Eddie Matsushima and Chongmin Lee. The goal carried the Bison into the third period with a 2-0 lead.

Just 46 seconds into the last stanza, Darby Llewellyn scored his third of the season to bring the game to a 2-1 score. Kevin Lombardi and Jordan Martin assisted on the goal. In the closing minutes, Indy pulled goaltender Joe Vrbetic for the extra attacker. Matsushima took advantage of the opportunity and potted a goal in the vacant net to secure the victory. His ninth of the season came from McLaughlin and Bryce Montgomery.

Sinclair's performance improved his record to 7-5-1. Vrbetic suffered his first loss of the season with 13 saves on 15 shots. The Bison power play went 1-for-2 while the penalty kill converted on two occasions.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, December 20 at 7p.m. for 309 Night featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and soda, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.