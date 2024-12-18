Grizzlies Gameday: Five Game Homestand Begins at Maverik Center

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters (15-6-1-1-, 32 points, .696 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (5-16-2, 12 points, .261 point %)

Date: December 18, 2024 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12620114-2024-tahoe-knight-monsters-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: December 20, 2024 - Tahoe @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Wednesday's Matchup

It's the opener of a five game homestand for the Grizzlies as they take on the Tahoe Knight Monsters. It's the sixth meeting this season between the clubs. Utah is 1-4 vs Tahoe this season. The Grizz are 2-1-2 in one goal games.

Briley Wood has 4 goals in his last 5 games and 8 points (5g, 3a) in his last 8 games. Wood has a point in 5 straight games and 7 of his last 8. Derek Daschke has an assist in 7 of his last 8 games. Daschke has points in 12 of 16 games this season and he leads Utah with 14 assists. Cole Fonstad and Andrew Nielsen each has 4 assists in 6 games for Utah this season. Gianni Fairbrother is tied for 3rd among league defensemen with 6 goals. Utah is 5-4-1 when Bryan Yoon plays. Grizzlies have a second period goal in 9 straight games. Tahoe has scored 40 goals in their current 7 game winning streak.

Games vs Tahoe in December

December 12, 2024 - Utah 2 Tahoe 8 - Aaron Aragon and Luke Manning each scored a goal for Utah. 13 of Tahoe's 18 skaters had 1 or more points. Tahoe captain Luke Adam had 5 assists. Tahoe outshot Utah 39 to 38.

December 14, 2024 - Utah 2 Tahoe 5 - Briley Wood and Dylan Fitze each scored a second period goal for Utah. Tahoe got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Luke Adam, Jett Jones and Jake McGrew. Tahoe outshot Utah 38 to 26.

December 15, 2024 - Utah 3 Tahoe 7 - Keaton Mastrodonato, Luke Manning and James Shearer each scored a goal for Utah. Tahoe got 3 goals from Sloan Stanick and Simon Pinard had 1 goal and 3 assists. Tahoe outshot Utah 30 to 27. Both teams went 1 for 2 on the power play.

December 18, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light Wednesday.

December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

December 21, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss, Ugly Sweater Night.

Utah split a 2-game series vs Tahoe in November, winning 6-4 on Nov. 9 and losing 6-2 on Nov. 10. Dylan Fitze has 3 goals and 2 assists vs Tahoe.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Recent Transactions

December 18 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

December 15 - Forward Neil Shea reassigned to the Grizzlies from Colorado (AHL).

December 12 - Grizzlies sign forward Brayden Nicholetts.

December 12 - Grizzlies release defenseman Kyle Pow.

December 12 - Forward Keaton Mastrodonato reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

December 9 - Goaltender Adam Scheel was recalled by Colorado (AHL).

Milestones

Both Derek Daschke and Cole Gallant have appeared in 98 professional games. If they are both in the lineup for the next 2 games, they will hit the 100-game mark on Friday, December 20th. Mick Messner has appeared in 101 professional games, all of them with the Grizzlies. Messner has played in 101 straight games since joining the club.

Tahoe Knight Monsters

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are in their first season as a franchise. They have a record of 15-6-1-1. They have been a strong team at home (9-3-1-1) as well as being a good road team (6-3). The Knight Monsters have won 7 straight games and are 8-2 in their last 10. Tahoe is led by Simon Pinard, who is third in the league with 14 goals and is 8th with 27 points. Sloan Stanick leads all league rookies with 24 points (11g, 13a) in 21 games. Bear Hughes is averaging a point per game with 18 points (5g, 13a) in 18 games. Tahoe is 12-3-1 when scoring first. The Knight Monsters have been a strong third period club as they have outscored opponents 36 to 20. Tahoe is 2nd in the league in goals per game (4.09).

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 3-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-1 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 4-2-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 2-1-2 in one goal games. Utah is 3-3-2 when scoring first. 29 of their 60 goals this season have come in the second period(s). Utah has 4 power play goals in their last 5 games. Utah is 5-1 when they score 4 or more goals. Utah has a second period goal in 9 straight games.

Grizzlies and the AHL

There are 8 Grizzlies players who have game experience in the American Hockey League.

AHL Stats GP G A TP PPG PIM Period Years

Andrew Nielsen (D) 258 21 64 85 0.33 378 2015-2023 8

Cole Fonstad (C/LW) 117 24 27 51 0.44 22 2020-2023 3

Cody Corbett (D) 95 8 17 25 0.26 34 2015-2020 4

Keaton Mastrodonato (C) 34 4 0 4 0.12 14 2022-2025 3

Gianni Fairbrother (D) 29 1 7 8 0.28 46 2020-2024 4

Bryan Yoon (D) 18 2 0 2 0.11 0 2023-2024 1

Neil Shea (LW) 15 2 3 5 0.33 2 2022-2025 3

Jake Barczewski (G) 1 - - - - - 2023-2025 2

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (17): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (9): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 5-16-2

Home record: 2-7-1

Road record : 3-9-1

Win percentage : .261

Standings Points : 12

Last 10 : 0-9-1

Streak : 0-12-1

Goals per game : 2.61 (16th) Goals for : 60

Goals against per game : 4.70 (29th) Goals Against : 108

Shots per game : 30.70 (12th)

Shots against per game : 34.96 (28th)

Power Play : 11 for 70 - 15.7 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill : 33 for 59 - 55.9 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 250. 10.87 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 3-3-2.

Opposition Scores First : 2-13.

Record in One Goal Games : 2-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Briley Wood (7)

Assists : Derek Daschke (14)

Points : Daschke/Wood (17)

Plus/Minus : Reed Morison/Neil Shea (+1)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (30)

Power Play Points : Daschke (5)

Power Play Goals : Briley Wood (3)

Power Play Assists : Daschke (4)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (69)

Shooting Percentage : Neil Shea (15.6 %) - Minimum 32 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Derek Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.885)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.98)

Streaks

Goals: Aaron Aragon, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, James Shearer (1)

Assists: Derek Daschke (2)

Points (2 or more): Wood (5) Daschke (2)

Multiple Point Games

4 - Derek Daschke

3 - Mick Messner, Briley Wood

2 - Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Neil Shea.

1 - Aaron Aragon, Cameron Buhl, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Kade Jensen, Andrew Nielsen, Cade Neilson.

