Kansas City Mavericks and Variety KC Bring Joy and Inclusion to Jingle

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Mavericks partnered with Variety KC this evening for a heartwarming community event at JINGLE!, held at Legends Field. The event brought together the Mavericks players, Variety KC families, and the local community for an unforgettable celebration of inclusion and holiday cheer.

From 4:00 to 5:00 PM, Mavericks players joined Variety KC families on the ice, creating a special opportunity for kids with cognitive and physical disabilities to skate alongside professional hockey players. Hockey sleds, generously provided by the Mavericks and Variety KC, ensured that all participants could fully enjoy the experience, showcasing the organizations' shared commitment to inclusion and accessibility.

Following the skate, the Mavericks and Variety KC families participated in the festive Christmas tree lighting ceremony for JINGLE!. Players, Variety KC representatives, and families came together to celebrate the season, marking the event with uplifting remarks and heartfelt holiday wishes.

Variety KC, a local charity, is dedicated to empowering children with cognitive and/or physical disabilities by providing them with adaptive medical equipment, devices, therapies, and opportunities that foster activity and inclusion.

The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to stand with Variety KC in their mission to create a more inclusive community and to spread joy during the holiday season.

For more information on the Kansas City Mavericks and their community outreach efforts, visit kcmavericks.com/mavs-in-the-community.

