Kansas City Mavericks and Variety KC Bring Joy and Inclusion to Jingle
December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Mavericks partnered with Variety KC this evening for a heartwarming community event at JINGLE!, held at Legends Field. The event brought together the Mavericks players, Variety KC families, and the local community for an unforgettable celebration of inclusion and holiday cheer.
From 4:00 to 5:00 PM, Mavericks players joined Variety KC families on the ice, creating a special opportunity for kids with cognitive and physical disabilities to skate alongside professional hockey players. Hockey sleds, generously provided by the Mavericks and Variety KC, ensured that all participants could fully enjoy the experience, showcasing the organizations' shared commitment to inclusion and accessibility.
Following the skate, the Mavericks and Variety KC families participated in the festive Christmas tree lighting ceremony for JINGLE!. Players, Variety KC representatives, and families came together to celebrate the season, marking the event with uplifting remarks and heartfelt holiday wishes.
Variety KC, a local charity, is dedicated to empowering children with cognitive and/or physical disabilities by providing them with adaptive medical equipment, devices, therapies, and opportunities that foster activity and inclusion.
The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to stand with Variety KC in their mission to create a more inclusive community and to spread joy during the holiday season.
For more information on the Kansas City Mavericks and their community outreach efforts, visit kcmavericks.com/mavs-in-the-community.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 18, 2024
- Kansas City Mavericks and Variety KC Bring Joy and Inclusion to Jingle - Kansas City Mavericks
- Boscq Dangles Cincy for OT Winner, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Sinclair Shines, Bison End Losing Skid - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fall to Bison 3-1 on Wednesday Night - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Hold Successful Undie Sunday Game, Presented by Gildan - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Acquire a Goalie and Forward - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - December 18 - ECHL
- K-Wings Acquire Luc Salem from Allen - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Bolstered Via Signing and Assignment - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Five Game Homestand Begins at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Icemen in the Community: A December to Remember - Jacksonville Icemen
- Abbotsford Assigns Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dell Recalled by Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Kalamazoo for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Festivities - ECHL
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Kalamazoo for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Festivities - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: December 18, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open a Busy Week Starting Tonight against Wichita - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Open Four-Game Week with 4-1 Win over Iowa - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Kansas City Mavericks and Variety KC Bring Joy and Inclusion to Jingle
- Mavericks Trade Pascal Laberge to Cincinnati Cyclones in Exchange for Rights to Robert "Bobo" Carpenter and Zachary Tsekos
- Children's Mercy Hosts Special Visit from Kansas City Mavericks and Build-A-Bear
- Kansas City Mavericks Wrap up Successful Off-Site Practice at Advent Health Sports Park at Bluhawk
- Kansas City Mavericks Host Sold Out Star Wars Night; Lose in Overtime to Ghost Pirates