Stingrays Hold Successful Undie Sunday Game, Presented by Gildan

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

North Charleston, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays made a powerful statement both on and off the ice during their annual Undie Sunday game, presented by Gildan. A crowd of over 4,000 fans packed the North Charleston Coliseum on December 8 to participate in one of the season's most impactful events.

The excitement reached a fever pitch when forward Jamie Engelbert scored the first goal of the game, triggering an avalanche of over 3,500 packages of new undergarments onto the ice. These donations will be distributed to local nonprofits, including the Community Resource Center, Salvation Army, Jean's Angels, One80 Place, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, and Charleston HALOS, to support individuals and families in need during the holiday season.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Stingrays wore special Charlie Brown-themed jerseys and carried the momentum of the event into a dominant 8-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush.

"This event showcases the generosity of our fans and highlights how great it is to work with a community-minded partner like Gildan," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Seeing the ice covered in donations and capping it off with such a strong team performance was incredible."

"For the last five years, we have been partnering with the South Carolina Stingrays to support our local community through donations of much-needed clothing," said Chuck Ward, President, Sales, Marketing, and Distribution at Gildan. "At Gildan, we believe in using our resources to make a meaningful difference in the regions where we operate. We look forward each year for the opportunity to collaborate with the Stingrays and their fans to create a lasting impact right here in Charleston."

The Stingrays extend their heartfelt gratitude to Gildan for their partnership in making this event a success and to their fans for their overwhelming support. For those who missed the game but would like to contribute, visit the community page on StingraysHockey.com to learn more about upcoming charitable initiatives.

