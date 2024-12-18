Americans Acquire a Goalie and Forward
December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced two trades this afternoon.
The Americans acquired goalie Luke Richardson from the Wheeling Nailers for future considerations.
Luke Richardson started one game for the Wheeling Nailers this season (1-0) and stopped 19 of 20 shots to earn the victory.
The Barrie, Ontario, native played in 12 games for Greenville last season and had a record of 7-1-1 with a 0.931 save percentage.
In another transaction, the Americans acquired forward Nick Isaacson from the Cincinnati Cyclones. In 19 games this year with Cincinnati he had three points (2 goals and 1 assist. In 59 games last year with the Cyclones, he had 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists). He played in three American Hockey League games with the Hershey Bears in 21-22.
The Americans host the Wichita Thunder tonight in the first of two home games this week. The game time tonight is 7:10 PM CST.
