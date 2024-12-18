Cyclones Open Four-Game Week with 4-1 Win over Iowa

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders by a final score of 4-1 on Tuesday night at Heritage Bank Center. Highlighted by the season debut of veteran forward Louie Caporusso, the Cyclones picked up their fourth win of the year in convincing fashion.

Cincinnati started on the right foot, outshooting Iowa 14-3 in the first period. With the early push, Cincinnati scored first with Chas Sharpe cashing in from the top of the right circle on a shot that beat Kyle McLellan low blocker.

With his seventh tally of the season, Sharpe added to his team high in goals. Ty Voit recorded his fifth assist of the season, with Josh Burnside recording the secondary assist in the game's opening tally.

Voit would find the scoresheet again. Just 51 seconds into the middle period, Voit broke out on the breakaway off a feed from Jacob Frasca. Voit patiently went forehand-backhand to beat the Iowa netminder and make it 2-0, Cyclones.

At the 7:32 mark of the second period, Cincinnati would make it 3-0 off a rip from Landon Cato at the far circle. Cato scored his first professional goal thanks to an assist from Kyle Bollers behind the net and a set up from Dante Sheriff.

The Cyclones capped off an impressive three-goal second period with a power play goal from Lincoln Griffin. A great set-up from Sharpe and Mathieu Gosselin along the perimeter set up Griffin's fifth goal of the campaign.

With his assist, Gosselin retakes the team lead in assists (9) and points (12).

The Heartlanders would score 36 seconds into the third period to score their lone goal of the contest. Nico Blachman scored his third of the season to break Cincinnati's shutout.

Cincinnati goaltender Jon Gillies would make 19 saves to record his first win of the season and pick up his first victory as a member of the Cyclones.

With the win, Cincinnati's record improves to 4-15-3-0.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center tomorrow night in the second of a back-to-back series against the Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

