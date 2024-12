ECHL Transactions - December 18

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 18, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

William Provost, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Bloomington:

Mitchell Walinski, F (from Adirondack)

Indy:

Ryan Orgel, D (from Tahoe)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Josh Filmon, F activated from reserve

add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add James Marooney, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve

delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Colin Jacobs, F acquired from Worcester 12/16

delete Luc Salem, D traded to Kalamazoo

delete Adam Tisdale, D traded to Cincinnati

Atlanta:

add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Ryan Siedem, D assigned by Hartford

add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve

add Chase Pauls, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Staudacher, D placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

delete Hugo Ollas, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Elijah Vilio, D acquired from Tahoe 12/16

add Chris Dodero, F acquired from Tahoe 12/16

add Scott Kirton, F signed contract

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

delete Chris Dodero, F placed on reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nick Isaacson, F traded to Allen

Idaho:

add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from reserve

delete Luc Salem, D traded to Allen

Iowa:

add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Peter Tischke, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jonathan Hampton, F activated from reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

delete Sanghoon Shin, F suspended by Norfolk

Kalamazoo:

delete Adam Tisdale, D traded to Allen

Kansas City:

add David Cotton, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve

add Ryan Fanti, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Simpson, G placed on reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

delete Nicholas Zabaneh, F recalled by Charlotte

Tahoe:

add Matt Murphy, D acquired from Cincinnati 12/16

add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

add Adam Pitters, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Kishaun Gervais, F signed contract

add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

add Cody Corbett, D signed contract

add Byran Yoon, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Aaron Aragon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kade Jensen, D placed on reserve

delete Cameron Buhl, F placed on reserve

delete Brayden Nicholetts, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Luke Richardson, G activated from 14-day injured reserve 12/17

delete Luke Richardson, G traded to Allen 12/17

delete Nick Hutchison, F suspended by Wheeling

Wichita:

add Aaron Dell, G recalled by San Jose Barracuda

add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve

delete Michal Stinil, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Matt Boudens, F acquired from Cincinnati 12/16

add Ryan Mahshie, F acquired from Allen 12/16

add Griffin Loughran, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.