Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Kalamazoo for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Festivities

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A display from the Hockey Hall of Fame, including the Conn Smythe Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, will be displayed at Hockey Heritage Fan Fest on Saturday, January 18, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

Fan Fest, presented by Discover! Kalamazoo and Firekeepers will feature interactive games, player autographs and balloon animals. An open skate will also take place from 2:00-6:00 p.m. A ticket for the Toledo vs. Kalamazoo Hockey Heritage Game on Jan. 18 is required to gain entry to Fan Fest. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup © Playoffs, has twice been awarded to ECHL alums with Boston's Tim Thomas receiving the trophy in 2011 and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick in 2012.

The Ted Lindsay Award is awarded annually to the National Hockey League's most outstanding player in the regular season as judged by the members of the NHL Players' Association.

The Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy is awarded annually to the leading goal scorer in the NHL.

Several exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame will also be present at Fan Fest including: Origins of the Game; Legends of the Game; ECHL All-Star History and ECHL Early Years, along with highlighting the history of hockey in the Kalamazoo area.

The 2025 Warrior /ECHL Hockey Heritage Week presented by Discover! Kalamazoo and Firekeepers will include the induction of the 17th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 17, and the Hockey Heritage Game at Wings Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 18 between the Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings.

