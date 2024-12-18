Rush Game Notes: December 18, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads

(BOISE, IDAHO) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to build momentum as it begins a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Brett Davis' overtime goal lifted the Rapid City Rush to a 3-2 win over the Wichita Thunder on Saturday. Davis took a feed from Ryan Wagner, dangled in front of the net, then lifted a backhand shot high to beat Gabe Carriere and earn the Rush the victory. For Davis, it was his first goal of the series and seventh of the season, but it capped off a five-point week for the alternate captain. Dustin Manz sent the stuffed animals flying on Teddy Bear Toss Night midway through the first period.

TEDDIES TOSSED

When Dustin Manz scored the game's first goal on Saturday, Rush fans chucked 4,086 stuffed animals onto the ice for the team's 17th annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Those stuffed animals are being delivered to local organizations over the course of the week, including Monument Health.

WAGNER'S BEST YET

Ryan Wagner set multiple career marks over the three-game series against Wichita. Not only did Wagner score in three consecutive games for the first time as a pro, his four goals and six total points are also career-highs in a single series. Wagner now leads Rapid City in goals and points this season.

BRETT BRINGING IT

While Wagner led the Rush on the scoresheet, his linemate and alternate captain Brett Davis stepped up with five points in three games. His overtime goal on Saturday capped off the series after tallying at least one assist in each game. If you are wondering, Davis' best series as a pro came last month in Boise, where he looks to continue the momentum this week.

CHUCKY'S BACK

The Rush's defense picks up a big boost ahead of this series with Charles Martin being assigned to Rapid City by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. Martin, who has seven points in 18 Rush games this season, had been called up to Calgary on December 4th, though he has yet to play.

SEEING DOUBLE

The next time you check out the Rush's roster, be on the lookout for two Mylymoks. Rapid City signed Luke Mylymok- Connor's younger brother- on Tuesday. Luke makes the jump to the pro level from Niagara University. He previously played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

