Icemen in the Community: A December to Remember

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen had a busy month of December in their community outreach efforts.

On December 7, the Icemen held its Annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Community First Credit Union during its game with the Florida Everblades at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal. This year, Brendan Harris ignited the furry celebration when he scored the goal to send 15,302 stuffed toys onto the ice. The teddy bears are rounded up and distributed to local children's charities and hospitals across the region.

This past Monday (Dec. 16), Icemen players along with Icemen season ticket/904 Club members teamed up with the City of Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department and the Murray Hill Athletic Association to clean up Murray Hill Park. The team replaced basketball nets, picked up trash, and raked the baseball field in preparation for the evening's practice. The team also put on a fresh coat of paint on one of the structures located at the park.

The Icemen and Zawyer Sports & Entertainment are committed to growing their community outreach efforts. The team has established several programs to set up street hockey tournaments in underserved areas of the region to introduce and grow the game of hockey to local youth. If you are a school, or community center interested in setting up a street hockey event in your neighborhood, call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

The Zawyer Sports Foundation has also been established to raise money to give back to charities in Northeast Florida.

