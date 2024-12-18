Abbotsford Assigns Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to Kalamazoo
December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been loaned to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL).
Lemieux, 23, owns a 5-8-1-0 record in 14 games for the K-Wings this season with a 2.71 goals against average and .917 save percentage.
The netminder is a St. Hyacinthe, QB native and is playing in his second professional season.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It will be a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so get your tickets and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs while watching Kalamazoo's only professional sports team!
