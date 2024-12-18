Fuel Fall to Bison 3-1 on Wednesday Night

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel goaltender Joe Vrbetic and defenseman Christopher Cameron

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel goaltender Joe Vrbetic and defenseman Christopher Cameron(Indy Fuel)

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Bloomington Bison for the first time in franchise history. In their first Wednesday night home game of the season, the Fuel fell 3-1 to the Bloomington Bison.

1ST PERIOD

The first period went by quickly with just one penalty to Blake McLaughlin that the Bison killed off.

At 15:31, Joe Vrbetic became the franchise leader in consecutive minutes without letting up a goal after back-to-back shutout games in his last two appearances.

At the end of the first frame, shots were tied 5-5.

2ND PERIOD

Thomas Stewart scored the first goal of the game at 4:02 to give Bloomington a 1-0 lead.

At 15:30, Bryce Montgomery took a holding call but the Bison were able to kill it off.

The next penalty went to Indy's Ryan Gagnier for slashing at 18:48. The Bison capitalized on the power play with a goal by McLaughlin to make it 2-0.

After two periods, the Fuel were outshooting Bloomington 16-12.

3RD PERIOD

Just 45 seconds into the third period, Darby Llewellyn scored to make it 2-1. Kevin Lombardi and Jordan Martin both claimed assists on that goal.

At 11:55, Adam McCormick took a tripping penalty, giving Bloomington a chance on the power play but the Fuel killed it off.

With just over two minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Vrbetic from the goal in favor of the extra skater.

After a tough battle, Bloomington captain Eddie Matsushima collected his second point of the night with an empty net goal to make it 3-1 in favor of the Bison at 19:37.

Less than a minute later, time expired and despite outshooting Bloomington 27-16, the Fuel fell 3-1.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.