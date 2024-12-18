Oilers Bolstered Via Signing and Assignment

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Kishaun Gervais and the assignment of Ducks' defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from Anaheim.

Gervais, 23, returns to the Oilers after recording eight points (6g, 2a) in 22 games with RoKi of the Finnish Mestis division.

Last season, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native compiled 22 points (13g, 9a) and 76 PIM in 52 games with the Oilers. Gervais began his professional career notching six goals and recording 19 PIM in four SPHL games with the Birmingham Bulls.

"We all know the excitement he brings," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "With multiple injuries to our forwards, he comes in at a good time. I know he is eager to get back and going with us."

The 5-foot-nine 175-pound forward split his amateur hockey between the SJHL and WHL, producing 19 points (9g, 10a) in 50 WHL games and 66 points (32g, 34a) in 96 SJHL games.

Biakabutuka, 22, was acquired by Anaheim on Dec. 15 in a deal that sent Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues. Anaheim assigns the 22-year-old defenseman to Tulsa after already appearing for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and sporting four points (1g, 3a) in 13 ECHL games with Florida this season.

"With JB we are getting a second-year pro on an NHL contract" Murray said. "He's a big body, and he moves well for his size. He has a good amount of experience at our level and has played in the AHL. We look forward to seeing what he brings to our lineup."

The 6-foot-four, 203-pound defenseman spent the majority of last season with Orlando, notching 18 points (4g, 14a) in 63 regular season games and appearing in all 11 of the Solar Bears' Kelly Cup Playoffs contests. Biakabutuka began his professional career with the Grand Rapids of the AHL, playing three games with the Griffins at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Longueuil, Quebec native played his amateur hockey in the QMJHL, finishing with 118 points (40g, 78a), 199 PIM and a +35 rating in 266 career games split among Charlottetown, Rimouski and Val-d'Or Foreurs.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, Dec. 20 at the BOK Center. Puck drop for the Mountain-Division rivals is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

