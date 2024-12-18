Dell Recalled by Barracuda

December 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Aaron Dell

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Aaron Dell(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Aaron Dell has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Dell, 35, heads back to San Jose for the first time this season. The veteran netminder from Airdrie, Alberta is 6-6-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. He is fifth in the ECHL in saves (405).

The 6-foot, 213-pound netminder has appeared in 130 NHL games with the Sharks, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres. Dell sports a 50-50-13 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and .905 save percentage during his NHL tenure.

He has also played in 145 games with the Barracuda, Abbotsford Heat, Worcester Sharks, Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans and Ontario Reign.

Wichita continues its five-game road trip tonight at 7:10 p.m. in Texas against Allen.

Our next home game is another QuikTrip Buy In on Saturday, December 21. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary voucher that can be redeemed for an upper-level ticket. Fans can upgrade into the lower level for a small fee. Fans can also get their buy in vouchers online.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.