Isotopes Take Series Opener, 3-2, from River Cats

April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 3 (15-10), River Cats 2 (12-12) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Brendan Rodgers remains hot at the plate, connecting on his third home run in four games. The Rockies top prospect has now his six long balls this season ... Pat Valaika also connected on a home run, a mammoth two-run shot high off the Isotopes Park video board. The home run for Valaika was his fourth in six Triple-A games in 2019.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Jeff Hoffman spun 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, holding the River Cats to three hits. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one. The only run Hoffman surrendered came on the first pitch of the game, a solo home run off the bat of Mike Gerber ... The quality start was the third of the season for Albuquerque ... James Pazos made his Isotopes debut, allowing one run over 0.2 innings .... Jairo Diaz picked up his fourth save of the season over 1.1 innings on the hill.

TOPES TIDBITS: Elliot Soto extended his on-base streak to 18 games after going 2-for-3 with a walk ... The Isotopes have now hit a home run in 12 straight ball games ... Albuquerque has now won two games when scoring three runs or less on the season.

ON DECK: Sacremento River Cats vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. - Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: River Cats: Enderson Franco (1-0, 4.96), Isotopes: RHP Ryan Castellani (2-0, 2.75)

