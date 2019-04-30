Chasers Smash Sounds 9-4

Omaha center fielder Brett Phillips and designated hitter Cheslor Cuthbert both drove in three runs, while Storm Chasers second baseman Nicky Lopez reached base four times in a 9-4 victory over the Nashville Sounds at First Tennessee Park on Tuesday evening.

Lopez walked in his initial plate appearance in the opening frame and later scored on a Sounds error to put Omaha ahead. After Nashville 1B Matt Davidson blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the second, the Storm Chasers surged ahead with a five-run third courtesy of Cuthbert's two-run double and Phillips' opposite-field three-run shot to left.

Cuthbert drove in his third run to extend the Omaha advantage to five with an RBI single to right, later scoring on 1B Frank Schwindel 's run-scoring double after Lopez came plateward on a wild pitch to cap the Storm Chasers' scoring at 9-2. Davidson added another two-run blast in the eighth to narrow the deficit to five.

Cuthbert (3-5, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI) recorded a team-best three knocks, with Phillips (2-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) and 3B Humberto Arteaga (2-5, 2 R) adding multi-hit efforts. Nashville C Jose Trevino (3-3, 2B, RBI) matched Cuthbert with three hits of his own, with Davidson (2-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI) adding his two longballs. Lopez with a single and three walks continued his impressive streak at the plate, and has reached base in 13 of his last 17 plate appearances dating back to April 28.

Omaha starter Foster Griffin (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) fired his second consecutive quality outing, earning the victory after yielding two earned runs on six hits, adding seven strikeouts. In five Triple-A outings thus far in 2019, Griffin owns a 2-1 mark and 4.10 ERA. Nashville starter Phillips Valdez (5.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

Omaha's four-game road series in Nashville continues on Wednesday evening, with first pitch set for 6:35pm CT. LHP Jake Kalish (0-1, 1.50) is set to toe the rubber for the Storm Chasers, while the Sounds are expected to give the nod to RHP Tim Dillard (0-0, 7.53).

The Storm Chasers return home for an eight-game homestand featuring the Iowa Cubs and Round Rock Express on Friday, May 3. First pitch of the series opener versus the I-Cubs is slated for 7:05pm CT.

