XMC, Inc. Named Official Office Technology Partner of AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis' own XMC, Inc. has signed on as the official office technology partner of AutoZone Park, the Memphis Redbirds, and Memphis 901 FC.

Founded in 1991 in Bartlett, XMC has offices throughout the southeast and has twice been named Xerox' Most Innovative Partner.

"We are proud to align our stadium with a local business, which is something we always strive to do whenever possible," Redbirds and 901 FC President Craig Unger said. "We are thankful that XMC has stepped up to support our teams in this way."

"We are honored to be the official office technology partner of the Memphis Redbirds and 901 FC," XMC, Inc. President Sean Seward said. "Their commitment to community and family makes them a perfect fit for our people, our customers, and our services. We look forward to serving these great organizations and the Memphis community for years to come."

For more information on XMC, visit www.xmcinc.com.

