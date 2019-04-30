XMC, Inc. Named Official Office Technology Partner of AutoZone Park
April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis' own XMC, Inc. has signed on as the official office technology partner of AutoZone Park, the Memphis Redbirds, and Memphis 901 FC.
Founded in 1991 in Bartlett, XMC has offices throughout the southeast and has twice been named Xerox' Most Innovative Partner.
"We are proud to align our stadium with a local business, which is something we always strive to do whenever possible," Redbirds and 901 FC President Craig Unger said. "We are thankful that XMC has stepped up to support our teams in this way."
"We are honored to be the official office technology partner of the Memphis Redbirds and 901 FC," XMC, Inc. President Sean Seward said. "Their commitment to community and family makes them a perfect fit for our people, our customers, and our services. We look forward to serving these great organizations and the Memphis community for years to come."
For more information on XMC, visit www.xmcinc.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2019
- XMC, Inc. Named Official Office Technology Partner of AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Rainiers Hold Three Leads But Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Rojas Lifts Bees to Walk-Off Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Amazing Chihuahuas Rally in Ninth, Win in 10 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas nip Grizzlies 7-6 in 10 for 10th straight victory - Fresno Grizzlies
- Vegas Takes Game One of Silver State Diamond Challenge - Reno Aces
- Late River Cats rally come up short in Albuquerque - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Take Series Opener, 3-2, from River Cats - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- XMC, Inc. Named Official Office Technology Partner of AutoZone Park
- Redbirds Blanked in Series Opener at New Orleans
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (13-10) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (13-10)
- Redbirds Split Doubleheader against Storm Chasers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (12-9) at Omaha Storm Chasers (9-12)