Redbirds Fall in New Orleans, 3-1
April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - The Memphis Redbirds (13-12) left six runners in scoring position Tuesday night in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the offense was quieted again in a 3-1 defeat to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins).
Memphis is now 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position in the first two games in this series and have dropped three-straight games for the second time this season.
Francisco Pena provided the only offense in the contest with a pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh, scoring Ramon Urias. Pena has four hits and four RBI in his last five at-bats.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, despite suffering the loss, delivered a quality start in his first outing with the Redbirds since April 17. He tossed 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, but all three runs came on one swing by Matt Snyder in the sixth. Ryan Helsley, also making his return from St. Louis, tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
Andrew Knizner saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end, going 0-for-4 on the night.
Memphis' 13-game road trip continues tomorrow at New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. After Thursday's series finale with the Baby Cakes, the Redbirds head to Nashville for four games. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 7.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Thursday, May 9 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, May 10 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat tacos buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat, Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals, Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option, with free ballpark food and Papa John's pizzas, at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack
Saturday, May 11 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, May 12 at 2:05: Papa John's Mother's Day with a brunch and catch on the field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/mothersday, kids and moms run the bases after the game, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air
