Tuesday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Rain

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, April 30 against the Round Rock Express has been postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game when Round Rock returns to Oklahoma City for a series July 4-7, with the exact make-up date yet to be determined.

Heavy rain was falling in downtown Oklahoma City late Tuesday afternoon, with additional rain and potential severe weather forecasted for the area throughout the evening hours.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday night's postponed game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the Dodgers' 2019 season, based upon availability.

The series continues as scheduled with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday against the Express on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series then concludes against the Express at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 Pepsi products, bottled water and select beer.

Fans must redeem their tickets from Tuesday night's postponed game in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday game days, the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and will be open until the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the ticket office opens two hours prior to the game and will remain open until the end of the game.

For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at (405) 218-2182.

