Davidson's Two Homers Not Enough for Sounds

NASHVILLE - A five-run third inning helped the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 9-4 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 6,307 fans and 214 four-legged friends Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park.

Omaha plated a run in the top of the first inning to take an early lead, but Nashville bounced back in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs.

Matt Davidson crushed his ninth home run of the season to open the inning and make it a 1-1 game. Patrick Wisdom followed with a walk, and Jose Trevino chased him around from first with a double to the wall in right field to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead.

Omaha's huge third inning was highlighted by a three-run homer from Brett Phillips off Nashville starter Phillips Valdez. The ball banged off the left field foul pole to give the Storm Chasers a 6-2 lead.

Valdez ended up tossing 5 2/3 innings and was charged with seven runs (five earned) in the loss. Omaha starter Foster Griffin settled in and went six innings and allowed only the two runs he gave up in the second.

Despite trailing 9-2 into the eighth inning, Davidson provided another highlight for the home fans when he launched his 10th home run of the season - a two-run shot to the berm in left-center to make it 9-4. Davidson's multi-homer effort was the first such game by a Sounds hitter in 2019.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Tim Dillard (0-0, 7.53) starts for Nashville against left-hander Jake Kalish (0-1, 1.50) for Omaha. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 9-4 loss, the Sounds dropped to 8-17 on the season.

Eli White extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the first inning. It's the longest hitting streak of his career, surpassing his previous high of 10 games set in 2016.

Matt Davidson hit his 9th home run of the season in the second inning and 10th long ball of the year in the eighth. Since April 12 when Davidson hit his first homer of the season, his 10 home runs are the most in Triple-A Baseball.

Jose Trevino went 3-for-4, his second three-hit game in the last three days.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

