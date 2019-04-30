Davidson's Two Homers Not Enough for Sounds
April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - A five-run third inning helped the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 9-4 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 6,307 fans and 214 four-legged friends Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park.
Omaha plated a run in the top of the first inning to take an early lead, but Nashville bounced back in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs.
Matt Davidson crushed his ninth home run of the season to open the inning and make it a 1-1 game. Patrick Wisdom followed with a walk, and Jose Trevino chased him around from first with a double to the wall in right field to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead.
Omaha's huge third inning was highlighted by a three-run homer from Brett Phillips off Nashville starter Phillips Valdez. The ball banged off the left field foul pole to give the Storm Chasers a 6-2 lead.
Valdez ended up tossing 5 2/3 innings and was charged with seven runs (five earned) in the loss. Omaha starter Foster Griffin settled in and went six innings and allowed only the two runs he gave up in the second.
Despite trailing 9-2 into the eighth inning, Davidson provided another highlight for the home fans when he launched his 10th home run of the season - a two-run shot to the berm in left-center to make it 9-4. Davidson's multi-homer effort was the first such game by a Sounds hitter in 2019.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Tim Dillard (0-0, 7.53) starts for Nashville against left-hander Jake Kalish (0-1, 1.50) for Omaha. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
With tonight's 9-4 loss, the Sounds dropped to 8-17 on the season.
Eli White extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the first inning. It's the longest hitting streak of his career, surpassing his previous high of 10 games set in 2016.
Matt Davidson hit his 9th home run of the season in the second inning and 10th long ball of the year in the eighth. Since April 12 when Davidson hit his first homer of the season, his 10 home runs are the most in Triple-A Baseball.
Jose Trevino went 3-for-4, his second three-hit game in the last three days.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2019
- Chasers Smash Sounds 9-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Davidson's Two Homers Not Enough for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Fall in New Orleans, 3-1 - Memphis Redbirds
- Snyder's Blast Keeps Baby Cakes Hot - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Tuesday Night's Round Rock at Oklahoma City Contest Postponed - Round Rock Express
- Tuesday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Rain - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Querecuto's Go-Ahead Homer Wins It for Aces - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (8-16) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (10-14) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 30, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (13-11) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (14-10) - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds to Sign Two Honorary Players from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- Round Rock Express, San Antonio Missions Introduce I-35 Rivalry Series - Round Rock Express
- San Antonio Missions, Round Rock Express Introduce I-35 Rivalry Series - San Antonio Missions
- Missions and Cubs Postponed - San Antonio Missions
- Reno Aces Game Notes vs. Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- XMC, Inc. Named Official Office Technology Partner of AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Rainiers Hold Three Leads But Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Rojas Lifts Bees to Walk-Off Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Amazing Chihuahuas Rally in Ninth, Win in 10 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas nip Grizzlies 7-6 in 10 for 10th straight victory - Fresno Grizzlies
- Vegas Takes Game One of Silver State Diamond Challenge - Reno Aces
- Late River Cats rally come up short in Albuquerque - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Take Series Opener, 3-2, from River Cats - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Davidson's Two Homers Not Enough for Sounds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (8-16) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (10-14)
- Sounds to Sign Two Honorary Players from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Sounds Win Homestand Opener over Omaha
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (7-16) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (10-13)