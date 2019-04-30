Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (8-16) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (10-14)

Game #25: Nashville Sounds (8-16) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (10-14)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (0-2, 3.38) vs. LHP Foster Griffin (1-1, 4.43)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

From the Notes

Fantastic Fontana: In his first multi-hit game of the season, Nolan Fontana went 3-for-3 with a home run and walk in Monday night's series opener. Before game two of a doubleheader on April 28 in Iowa, Fontana didn't play for four games since April 22. Part of that was because Rangers' infielder Rougned Odor played two games with the Sounds on rehab. Since April 20, Fontana is on a six-game on-base streak, where he is hitting .250 (4-for-16) with four runs and six walks, giving him a .455 on-base percentage.

Saving the Day: David Carpenter recorded a save in his second consecutive on Monday night. It was the fifth save for Nashville this season and he is the first Sounds' pitcher to have multiple saves. The 62.5% of Nashville's wins having a save currently ranks second in the Pacific Coast League, where Oklahoma City has eight wins with seven saves (75.0%)

Going Streaking: Sounds SS/CF Eli White is the first Sounds' hitter to reach a 10-game hitting streak this season. On Monday night, he went 2-for-3 with a run and walk White is hitting .417 (15-for-36) with 7 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 3 walks during the streak. It's tied for the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League behind Salt Lake's Cesar Puello (11 games) and Michael Gettys (10 games).

What's the word around Nashville?

Dan Thomas (@WSMVDanThomas)

@nashvillesounds fans....it's #TailWagginTuesday! Bring your furry friend to First Tennessee Park tonight, so you can both take in a game. First pitch = 6:35pm. Weather looks AWESOME! #4WARN

Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX)

It's my favorite day of the week.... Tail Waggin' Tuesday! Watch @nashvillesounds with your doggo?! Sign me up! Great night weatherwise, temps falling through the 70s. @WSMV

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

Tail Waggin' Tuesday tonight @FirstTNPark for your @nashvillesounds Make sure to get your pet tickets online. Limited number available. #SoundsVille @FOXNashville

Jared Plushnick (@PlushnickWX)

Tail Waggin Tuesday with the @nashvillesounds tonight. Bring proof of a rabies vaccination and you can bring your pup! It will be a Barkin' good time. Plus, @DanielleBreezy is throwing out the first pitch!!!! @SoundsBooster @AdamNuse @Chad_Seely @WKRN

Danielle Breezy (@DanielleBreezy)

I'm so excited but also a little nervous @PlushnickWX! Any advice friends?

