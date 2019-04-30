Tuesday Night's Round Rock at Oklahoma City Contest Postponed
April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - For the second night in a row, Mother Nature has forced a postponement between the Round Rock Express (13-10) and Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-15). Heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms near Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City resulted in Tuesday night's postponement.
The Express and Dodgers will make up tonight's game during Round Rock's second trip to Oklahoma City from July 4-7. The exact makeup date has yet to be determined.
Round Rock and Oklahoma City will meet in a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 to makeup Monday night's postponed contest. First pitch in game one is set for 11:05 a.m. with the second contest to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.
E-Train RHP Akeem Bostick (1-0, 8.03) is set to start game one up against Dodgers LHP Ben Holmes (0-2, 4.24). Round Rock LHP Ryan Hartman (2-0, 3.71) is slated to get the starting nod in game two against a Dodgers pitcher yet to be announced.
For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th anniversary season using #20STROng.
