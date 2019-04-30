Sounds to Sign Two Honorary Players from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will sign two honorary players who are patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to season-long contracts in a press conference Thursday at 4:45 p.m. following the team's batting practice session.

Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse and Field Manager Jason Wood will welcome Coben and Kolby to the team for the 2019 season. Both children have battled life-threatening illnesses since early childhood and are thriving with the care received at the Children's Hospital.

Wood and several Sounds players made their first of several visits to the Children's Hospital last week. Players and staff members, accompanied by Booster, make monthly visits to Seacrest Studios and patient rooms throughout the season.

Coben and Kolby will spend several days and nights with the team and will participate in batting practice and hang around the clubhouse after signing contracts on Thursday.

"Thursday will be an exciting day for Coben, Kolby and the entire Nashville Sounds team led by Manager Jason Wood," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "We're thrilled to welcome both outstanding young men to the squad and know they'll motivate the players just as much as our players will motivate them."

Coben, 11, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer; T-cell ALL Leukemia at the age of seven. Only 72 hours after diagnosis he suffered a major brain bleed, leaving him blind and paralyzed to his left side. After four major cranial surgeries, seven minor surgeries, 866 days of chemo and tons of various therapies, Coben is now thriving despite his permanent and life-long side effects of cancer. While Coben continues to struggle with autism and epilepsy, he is currently cancer free!

Kolby, 9, is a childhood cancer patient. In September of 2018, Children's Hospital doctors diagnosed him with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Kolby spent six months in the Children's Hospital receiving chemotherapy treatment. With the exceptional care he received from the hospitals excellent medical staff, Kolby was able to achieve remission. Kolby will continue to visit the oncology clinic at the Children's Hospital to monitor his health. However, he looks forward to a baseball season with the Nashville Sounds!

"The Nashville Sounds bring such joy to our patients with their frequent visits to the hospital and through their honorary player program," said Children's Hospital CEO Luke Gregory. "We are grateful to the Sounds for being champions of our mission to provide world-class services for children from across Tennessee and around the country."

The Sounds' food and beverage provider, Centerplate, has generously donated gift cards to each family to use throughout the season.

