Amazing Chihuahuas Rally in Ninth, Win in 10
April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by two runs with two outs in the ninth inning Monday but came back to beat the Fresno Grizzlies 7-6 in 10 innings. Peter Van Gansen and Jason Vosler hit back-to-back RBI singles in the ninth to tie the game and an extra-inning rally in the top of the 10th put El Paso ahead.
Jerry Keel went eight innings for El Paso, setting a new 2019 team high for longest Chihuahuas start. El Paso turned four double plays in the win, also setting a 2019 team high.
The Chihuahuas have won 10 consecutive games, tying the team record that was originally set in August 2018. El Paso has won 16 of its last 17 games. The Chihuahuas are now 1-0 in extra-inning games, while Fresno dropped to 1-1 in extras.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2019/04/29/579499#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579499
Team Records: El Paso (17-7), Fresno (11-13)
Next Game: Tuesday, 7:35 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso TBA vs. Fresno RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-1, 11.57). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
