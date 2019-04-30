Querecuto's Go-Ahead Homer Wins It for Aces

April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nevada - The Silver State Diamond Challenge is all State Diamond Challenge is all knotted up at one after Reno took game two on a frigid Tuesday afternoon over Las Vegas, 4-3. Las Vegas jumped out early in this one, 3-0, thanks to three lead-off triples in the first three innings. However, Tim Locastro picked up an RBI triple to drive in Alberto Rosario for the first Aces run in the bottom of the third. Yasmany Tomas would cut the deficit to just one on his seventh big fly of the season in the bottom of the fourth.

Outfielder Juniel Querecuto put the Aces ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run that ricocheted off the scoreboard in left. Lefty Alex Young was the winning pitcher of record throwing three scoreless innings in relief while allowing just one hit and striking out four. Jimmie Sherfy came in with a one-run lead in the final frame and slammed the door shut to pick up his fourth save of 2019. Catch the Aces back at it again Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. start.

Top Performers - Reno

Juniel Querecuto (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI)

Alex Young (3.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 4 K)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Seth Brown (3-for-5, 3B, R)

Jorge Mateo (2-for-4, 3B, RBI, R)

Dustin Fowler (1-for-4, 2B, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday May 1 Las Vegas Aviators RHP Taylor Clarke vs. RHP Daniel Mengden 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Do it All: Juniel Querecuto played his second career game in the outfield this afternoon. Querecuto is a natural middle infielder, but made the jump to the outfield last night against Las Vegas. This is not something new for the Diamondbacks organization. 2017 infielder Ketel Marte, who is now with the D-backs, is a coveted utility player for the D-backs. Marte has played 121.2 in center field this year and 124.1 in the infield. Marte currently leads the Diamondbacks in RBI.

Rehabbin: According to Oakland A's beat reporter Martín Gallegos, "Matt Olson is heading to Reno today to join Triple-A Las Vegas. He'll play tomorrow." Olson hit 29 homers for Oakland last season and is recovering from a hand injury. The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 10-day Injured List (left shoulder inflammation) this afternoon. McFarland, 29, will be making his season debut after being placed on the Injured List on March 27 (retro to March 25). He made 3 rehabilitation appearances with Reno and posted a 4.50 ERA (2 ER in 4.0 IP) with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts.

